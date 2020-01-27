Kangana Ranaut to play air force pilot in next film 'Tejas'

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut will play an air force pilot in her next film, Tejas. The project is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala with Sarvesh Mewara as the director.

Kangana confirmed the news, saying, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”

Before she starts filming in July, the actor will require extensive prep. “I will undergo intense training before the shoot starts. My director has decided to get professional trainers on board,” said Kangana.