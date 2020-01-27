Home Entertainment Hindi

'Tanhaji' earns Rs 202.83 crore, to become Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit 

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has crossed the `200 mark at the box-office. The period actioner is on pace to become Ajay’s highest-grossing film till date. 

Published: 27th January 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 11:14 AM

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has crossed the Rs 200 mark at the box-office. The period actioner is on pace to become Ajay’s highest-grossing film till date. 

Despite two big releases — Street Dancer 3D and Panga — Tanhaji on Friday collected Rs 5.38 crore at the Indian box office. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 202.83 crore. Released on January 10, Tanhaji secured an opening-day collection of Rs 15.10 crore. The film managed to cross the 100-crore mark in its first week. It now leads as the highest-grossing film of 2020 so far. 

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Mughal fortkeeper Udaybhan Rathod. It also pairs Ajay Devgn and Kajol after a gap of 12 years. The historical epic was recently made tax-free in Maharashtra by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

