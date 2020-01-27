WATCH | I'm Muslim, my wife Hindu, my kids are Hindustan: Shah Rukh Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: A video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan went viral on Sunday, where the actor is seen expressing his views on religion.

The actor said these words on the set of a show, reports timesofindia.com.

He said on the set of a show, "Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain. Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, 'papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?' Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye."