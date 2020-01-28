Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn unveils teaser poster of 'Maidaan'

'Maidaan' is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Published: 28th January 2020 01:33 PM

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn revealed the intriguing first teaser poster of his upcoming sports-drama 'Maidaan' on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter as he shared the poster of the movie, and wrote, #MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020 @priyamani6 @BoneyKapoor @iAmitRSharma @freshlimefilms@SaiwynQ @writish @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeStudiosInt #bayviewprojects @MaidaanOfficial."

In the intriguing poster, some boys are seen wearing shorts and are all set to play the sport on the muddy ground.

'Maidaan' is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football.

Last year, Ajay released the poster of the film which showed a huge football in the shape of a globe and the 'The Golden Era of Indian Football', described from 1952-1962, is written on it. The poster also gave a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in it.

Helmed by 'Badhai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

'Maidaan' is set to hit the theatres on November 27, 2020.

