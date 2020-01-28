Akshay Kumar shifts 'Bachchan Pandey' release date for Aamir Khan

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chadha' and Akshay Kumar’s 'Bachchan Pandey' were headed for a clash on December 25. On Monday, Aamir shared that Laal Singh Chadha will have a solo release this Christmas, as Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have agreed to arrive on a different date.

“Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it,” Aamir tweeted.

Laal Singh Chadha is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. The film is directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar) and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Bachchan Pandey is an action entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. The film is said to be a remake of Ajith’s Veeram. Akshay has three other releases in 2020: Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.