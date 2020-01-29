Home Entertainment Hindi

Music is the conversation with self: Classical singer Ustad Shujaat Khan

The Calcutta-born artiste suggests the attendees not to  try and analyze or understand, just surrender to the music is the conversation with self.

Published: 29th January 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 01:54 AM

Ustad Shujaat Khan

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : “You should surrender yourself to the music and let it enter your heart and soul through the pores of your body,” says Ustad Shujaat Khan, a classical vocalist and sitar player whose talent and ease for music is renowned not just in the country but across the globe.

Coming from the well-known Imdad Khan Gharana, Shujaat Khan is the seventh generation of the musical lineage that started with his great-great grandfather. He is famous for his different style of playing the sitar which is termed as the ‘gayki ang’.

"I’ve grown up with the influence of some of the greatest musicians of their time. Renowned vocalists like Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Amir Khan saab have played a huge role in shaping my idea and approach towards classical music. These were my heroes and I still listen to their timeless pieces," shares Shujaat. But in an age of electronic music, there is always the belief that the younger generation is slowly losing out on classical music and art.

However the sitarist strongly disagrees to this. “It is a huge misconception that classical music does not have a great following that it used to have back in time. Most of the concerts are jam-packed with music lovers, especially with the youngsters. We have actually seen many youngsters get interested and turning ardent music lovers. The problem with fine arts is that the response cannot be calculated quantitatively. Classical music is an art form that converses with your heart and soul.”

He also points out that the city of Hyderabad is one of the most accepting and encouraging places  showcasing events of art and culture on different platforms. “It has been a beacon of culture from time unknown. And a huge part of the culture is to accept and embrace other cultures. Hyderabad has always been patrons of any classical art form and the artistes are treated really well. So it is a great delight to keep coming back to the city and perform,” says the 59-year-old musician.

So how does one introduce this art form to a newbie? Shujaat Khan doesn’t suggest pushing anyone towards something new. "There is no need to push, beg or cajole anyone to go to a classical concert. Classical music or any kind of art form does not come to you. You have to go for it and seek the knowledge and experience it has only for you. When people decide to come to a concert they should not carry with them any pre-conceived notions and come with an open mind," he says.

The Calcutta-born artiste suggests the attendees not to  try and analyze or understand, just surrender to the music is the conversation with self. Ustad Shujaat Khan was in the city for ‘Splendor of Masters’ concluded recently

