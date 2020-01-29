Rishi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to headline the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern'

By Express News Service

After making her production debut with the hard-hitting Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is set to take on something light-hearted in her second production. Her Ka Productions is set to collaborate with Warner Bros and Sunil Kheterpal’s Azure Entertainment for the Indian adaptation of the 2015 English film, The Intern. While Deepika will step into the shoes of Anne Hathaway from the original, the makers have roped in Rishi Kapoor to play the role made famous by Robert De Niro. The original film was written, directed, and produced by Nancy Meyers.

Rishi Kapoor feels The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace environment, “I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros and Azure are officially making this film in India.”