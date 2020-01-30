Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor has 'first blind date'

Arjun asked Ashi about the kind of guys she likes and even pretended to behave like her type, doing everything to hold her attention.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor might be in news for sharing mushy moments with Malaika Arora. He has now opened up about his first blind date.

Netflix's latest reality show "What The Love! With Karan Johar", hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar aims to help singletons revamp themselves and set out on the path to help them seek true love.

Karan recently set contestant Ashi up on a blind prep date with Arjun.

Ashi and Arjun had a comfortable and fun date. They gorged on pizzas and chatted way. Arjun also asked Ashi about the kind of guys she likes and even pretended to behave like her type, doing everything to hold her attention.

Talking to Karan about his first blind date experience, Arjun said: "It's my first blind date. Actually my first 'date' really, especially since I've become an actor, so it was surprisingly fun. I was nervous but it was nice, Ashi is a fun girl. She's filmy and she's got a silly, goofy sense of humour. She has a lot of layers to peel off but I guess that's something that will happen in due course but I enjoyed myself. It's a nice memory to hold on to."

