Now, Akshay Kumar’s turn for wild encounters with Bear Grylls in Bandipur

The actor reached the resort in Bandipur, and held discussions with Grylls and his team, who later went around the forest and finalised 4-5 locations, including Tiger Road and Rampur Elephant Camp.

Published: 30th January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

akshay_kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar (File Photo)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With Rajinikanth having completed his shooting for the Man Vs Wild teleseries, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar arrived in Mysuru by a special flight on Wednesday, to film for the survival show with British wildlife adventurer Bear Grylls.

Akshay reached the resort in Bandipur, and held discussions with Grylls and his team, who later went around the forest and finalised 4-5 locations, including Tiger Road and Rampur Elephant Camp, for the shoot to be held on Friday. The final location, however, will be decided later, and the crew will move in the morning, as the forest department has allowed shooting from 6 am to 6 pm.

Forest officials will also join the crew as per orders from the higher-ups, but will keep 30-40 metres away from the shooting. The Banijay Group, one of the world’s largest independent content creation groups for television and multimedia platforms, along with Seven Sauran, have collaborated to bring out this documentary on the lines of Man Vs Wild hosted by Bear Grylls.

Grylls chose Bandipur to shoot with Rajinikanth, as the latter connected with the place, having shot many movies there. The show will be shot across 14 episodes, with the second and third episodes being shot at Bandipur National Park.

Conservator Balachandra said that Rajinikanth enjoyed shooting at Bandipur, and was ready for his next shot, when he suffered bruises in the bushes. He added that Rajinikanth has accepted the forest department’s request to campaign for conservation.

He informed that Akshay Kumar’s shooting will take place deep inside the forest in the morning, without violating any conditions imposed by the department. Sources said that the crew will wind up shooting on Friday, with both Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls likely to return by the evening.

