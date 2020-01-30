Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan on working Akshay Kumar, Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re': Cannot believe my luck

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photograph where Akshay and Dhanush planting a kiss on the actress's cheeks.

Published: 30th January 2020

From (L-R) Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will be sharing screen space in 'Atrangi Re'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will be seen together onscreen in filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film titled "Atrangi Re".

Sara on Thursday took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photograph where Akshay and Dhanush planting a kiss on the actress's cheeks. In the second image, Akshay and Sara can be seen pulling Dhanush's cheek.

"I can't believe my luck... My next film: 'Atrangi Re'... Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir...In an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself. Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms... And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir... Cannot wait to start And cannot wait to come again, on Valentine's Day 14th February 2021."

"Atrangi Re" is set to release on February 14 next year. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Currently, Sara awaits the release of her upcoming romantic film "Love Aajkal 2". The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

It is slated to release on February 14.

