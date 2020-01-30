Home Entertainment Hindi

Would love to make Kangana's biopic, says 'Panga' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

The filmmaker also shared a sneak-peek into the kind of relationship she shares with Kangana.

Published: 30th January 2020 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Panga" director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she would have no issues making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut.

"I have no issues in making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut, if she allows me to do so. But I think there are still many things to come her way. Let her get married and then I'll think of making a biopic on her. After acting in 'Thalaivi', even Kangana gave a thought about making a biopic on her.

"She was so excited that she wanted to direct her own biopic. Still, if I get a chance to make her biopic, I'll make it for sure. Maybe with the title 'Kangan v/s Kangana'. She is a very straightforward person and tells everything truthfully," said Tiwari at an event to mark the success of "Panga" here on Thursday.

READ| 'Panga' review: A delightful, exceptional sports film

The filmmaker also shared a sneak-peek into the kind of relationship she shares with Kangana: "I respect Kangana Ranaut a lot as an actor. I feel that there is a humane side to her which she doesn't want to show to anyone. The reason she doesn't want to show her side, because I think if someone keeps bouncing what you said on phone or Twitter, what will you do? It's like a call centre heckling you with phone calls after phone calls. Eventually what will you do? You would switch off your phone or you would shout back and I think that's the whole issue.

"When the entire controversial Pandora's Box opened up about Kangana during 'Manikarnika', I was shooting with her for 'Panga'. No one knew what she felt or went through during the time. I have a different relationship with her. I have a relationship based on trust and I would like to say, we both are similar in one aspect -- we don't care what the world is saying about us."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panga Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp