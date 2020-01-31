Ghostly hands maul Vicky Kaushal in 'Bhoot' posters

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal wrestles ghastly beings in the first-look posters of Bhoot Part One — The Haunted Ship. The nautical horror-thriller is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and is produced by Dharma Productions. The first poster features Kaushal getting mauled by ghostly hands. In the second, he’s crouched on the floor while a long-haired ghost rides his back.

Well, how’s the josh now, scaredy-cat? The first of a trilogy, the film follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. The horror thriller was shot in Gujarat’s Alang, the largest ship-breaking yard in Asia.

Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His upcoming films are Sardar Udham Singh and Takht. Dharma Productions has multiple releases in 2020. These include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sooryavanshi, Shershah, Brahmastra, Dostana 2 and Vijay Devarakonda’s Hindi debut film.