'Maidaan' poster: Ajay Devgn transforms into football great Syed Abdul Rahim

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Published: 31st January 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

'Maidaan' poster featuring Ajay Devgn

'Maidaan' poster featuring Ajay Devgn

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn essays legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan.
The actor’s first-look posters were unveiled on Thursday. In one, Ajay looks battle-ready as he addresses his team in the pouring rain.

The other poster paints him in a lighter hue, attired in formals and sporting a thick moustache. He’s holding an umbrella and briefcase as he kicks a football out of his way.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhai Ho fame, Maidaan has been shot extensively in Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai for over 50 days. The filming will be completed by April.

The historical sports drama is based on the golden era of Indian football (1952-1962). It also stars National Award-winning actor Priyamani along with Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.The film is set to release on November 27, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

