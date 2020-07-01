STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' trailer teases dark mystery

The trailer is an ordeal of parents, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithiya Menen, who are connecting bits and pieces of a thread to find their daughter, Siya Sabharwal, who has gone missing for thre

Published: 01st July 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan in 'Breathe Into The Shadows'.

Abhishek Bachchan in 'Breathe Into The Shadows'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared the official trailer of his debut web series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows,' and from the look, it seems to be some dark mystery.

The 'Guru' actor shared the news of the trailer launch on Twitter.

The trailer is an ordeal of parents, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithiya Menen, who are connecting bits and pieces of a thread to find their daughter, Siya Sabharwal, who has gone missing for three months.

Given two minutes to the video, the trailer introduces a rather mysterious guy, in a mask, who is shown controlling Abhishek's mind, urging him to kill people if he wants to see his daughter alive.

"I'm a psychiatrist, and who better than a psychiatrist can understand the mind games," says Bachchan's character, who later is seen taking the road of investigation all by himself.

The trailer also reveals actor Amit Sadh's character - a cop who is heading the missing case, as pretty suspicious.

The three-minute and one-second-long video is teased with some action and gripping mystery.

The show is slated to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

The series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and with Mayank Sharma as the director, who has also written it along with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan Breathe Into The Shadows
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp