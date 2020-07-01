STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release dates of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi  and Ranveer Singh’s 83  announced

Published: 01st July 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from '83'

By Express News Service

Release dates of two of Bollywood’s most anticipated films this year, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and 83 starring Ranveer Singh, have been confirmed.

After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sooryavanshi will release on Diwali while 83 has been scheduled for Christmas this year.

The announcements come at a time when a slew of films - including big-ticket releases like the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj starring Ajay Devgn, and the Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 - committed for digital release on Monday, among other hyped projects.

While there is no information yet on when cinema halls will reopen, multiplex chains have confirmed the release date of the most awaited films of the year.

“Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ on Christmas this 2020!,” a tweet by PVR Cinemas read.Trade expert Taran Adarsh also posted: “BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *theatres* first... Plans to release #Sooryavanshi in #Diwali and #83TheFilm in #Christmas *IN CINEMAS*.”

In Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba in cameos, to help Akshay bust the terror plot.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi’s wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

Sooryavanshi also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh stars as the underdog team’s captain Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

