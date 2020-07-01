STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh tests negative for COVID-19

Published: 01st July 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh

TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

RISHIKESH: Actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", on Wednesday said she, along with her family, has tested negative for COVID-19 after a month-long fight with the virus.

Mohena, who last year tied the knot with Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyesh Rawat, was admitted to a hospital here on May 31.

Satpal Maharaj, too, had tested COVID positive, along with his wife and 21 other people, including family members, staff, staying in the same household.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a selfie with the doctors and thanked healthcare workers for their service.

We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month! We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH. Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff... I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

"We finally tested negative for coronavirus after a month! We'd like to thank all the doctors and health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus." Mohena, 31, wrote.

The former "Dance India Dance" contestant said it is important to shed light on the selfless service by the medical professionals on the occasion of National Doctors' Day.

"I would like to thank all of them for their honest efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I would like to wish all the selfless, honest, diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service," she added.

The National Doctors' Day is celebrated in India on July 1 as a mark of respect to the doctors around the country for their service throughout the year.

It is celebrated in the honour of former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a prominent medical practitioner.

