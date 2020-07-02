STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar not dropped as 'Sooryavanshi' co-producer: Reliance Entertainment denies rumours

Social media was abuzz with reports that the film's director Rohit Shetty and lead star Akshay Kumar have dropped Johar's Dharma Productions and its share from the film.

Published: 02nd July 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar (L) ad a still from 'Sooryavanshi'

Filmmaker Karan Johar (L) ad a still from 'Sooryavanshi' (Photo| PTI and Youtube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A unconfirmed report that had gone viral on Wednesday suggesting Karan Johar has been dropped as co-producer of the much-hyped Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" has been refuted as fake news by the makers.

Late on Wednesday, social media was abuzz with reports that the film's director Rohit Shetty and lead star Akshay Kumar have dropped Johar's Dharma Productions and its share from the film, further claiming that they had even returned Johar's investment in the film.

Soon, the film's producers and presenter Reliance Entertainment were confirming that the news doing rounds of Johar not being part of "Sooryavanshi" is incorrect.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also tweeted: "IMPORTANT... News doing the rounds of #KaranJohar not being part of #Sooryavanshi is untrue, clarifies #RelianceEntertainment." The news comes a day after it was announced that the film will release in theatres during Diwali this year.

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba in cameos, to help Akshay bust the terror plot.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist. "Sooryavanshi" also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karan Johar Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi Sooryavanshi producer Reliance Entertainment Akshay Kumar Taran Adarsh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp