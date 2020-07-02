Premola Ghose: The historian who loved art

By Express News Service

The paintings of the late Premola Ghose (1953-2019) on view in an online solo show by India International Centre (IIC) sparks a childlike joy. Bright hues, characters appearing like caricatures from a comic book… the images portray Ghose as an observant storyteller. This gold medalist in history from University of Delhi often travelled to countryside heritage sites in India and across the world.

Her escapades find voice in her works. Spain Tiger in August Company has windmills in the countryside along with her signature travellers, animals and birds. We also get a view of her distinct ability to capture the scenes in an environment different from her home country. Take for example, an Izakaya (an informal bar) in Japan. Along with the sketches of Japanese people seen in various stages of relaxation, the background is abrim with Japanese culture and folk tales with paintings.

Ghose’s ex-colleague is LS Tochhawng, Chief of Programme Division, IIC; the same post the artist held for many years. Tochhawng recalls Ghose being a fun, lively person who was curious and interested in everything around her. “She had a brilliant mind, an excellent, almost photographic memory of people, places, food and books that she read. She was a voracious reader particularly of history books and travel writing. She also loved classical poetry and the work of Lord Byron.

She loved nonsense verse, whimsical writing, authors such as Edward Lear, Ogden Nash, Sukumar Ray, etc. and especially loved Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, which often figured in her paintings.”

Tochhawng informs us that as a lifelong student of history, the subject permeated through Ghose’s approach and understanding of many things, and her memories of places visited were often recalled through food memories.

The ‘gang’ of animals was central to Ghose’s canvas, and Tochhawng, her friend for over 28 years, reveals that Ghose loved animals, especially her pet dog ‘Bijli’ who is present in many of her paintings. “She created her ‘gang’ of animals in the early 1990s and wrote a whole story about their journey to India. The tiger, giraffe, bear, lion, wabbit (rabbit), horses, parrot… were not as depicted or seen as animals, but as foils to characters in real life.”



In the mid 1970s, Ghose, says Tochhawng, participated in one of the earliest batches for the Art Appreciation course by the National Museum.

She loved art as a whole and responded to both classical forms as well as the modernists. “She was particularly fond of the Classics and Impressionists, the works of Modigliani, Rodin, Matisse, the German impressionists to name a few. Santiniketan and the Bengal school were of particular interest to her, especially the linkages with China and Japan. Japanese ink and brush styles, ukiyo-e woodblock prints were often represented in her paintings,” says Tochhawng.

This self-taught artist was also an illustrator and author. Her books include Gang Tales from Ranthambore, The Bodhisattva and the Gang, Tales of Historic Delhi, The Magical Ride of Juley the Camel and Zero goes to Goa, among others.

A lifelong passion for history & travel



On View: http://www.iicdelhi.nic.in/premolaghose_exhibition/exhibition.html Till: July 12