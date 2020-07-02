STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Akshay Kumar for first time in 'Bellbottom'

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes.

The project marks Vaani's first onscreen pairing with Akshay. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vaani Kapoor will play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the high-end espionage thriller "Bellbottom", producer Jackky Bhagnani announced on Thursday.

Bhagnani said the "War" star has a "meaty" role in the much-anticipated movie.

"Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances.

The female lead in 'Bellbottom' has to be in sync with Akshay Sir's screen persona.

"The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," Bhagnani said in a statement.

Vaani said she is excited to share the screen space with Akshay.

"I am thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen," the 31-year-old actor said.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes.

It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, and will go on floors later this year.

"Vaani's character in the film is extremely intriguing. She has a certain flair and we're all very excited to have her on board," Tewari said.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment, "Bellbottom" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

"Bellbottom" is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

