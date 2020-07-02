STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

We need hundred Manoj Bajpayees right now, says 'Bhonsle' director Devashish Makhija

In 2018, when it was doing the festival rounds, Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle was a story about Mumbai’s decades-old anti-North Indian conflict.

Published: 02nd July 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

'Bhonsle' director Devashish Makhija

'Bhonsle' director Devashish Makhija

By Shilajit Mitra 
Express News Service

In 2018, when it was doing the festival rounds, Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle was a story about Mumbai’s decades-old anti-North Indian conflict. But now, having released on SonyLIV amid the grips of a nationwide migrant crisis, the film has gone beyond its regional purview. Devashish says it’s unfortunate that such a crisis had to happen for his film to gain relevance. “I feel almost guilty that we had to find context again in the real world for this film to get traction,” the director shares, adding that he envisioned Bhonsle as a reminder of the political violence in Maharashtra in 2003-2008. “But then we had the whole nation doing this to migrant labourers,” he says. “That’s a tragedy. That’s not how it should be.”

Set in a Mumbai chawl, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ganpat Bhonsle, a retired, terminally-ill cop who bonds with a North Indian girl and her brother. When a local tough starts throwing his weight around, objecting to a Ganesh Chaturthi installation by non-Marathi residents, Bhonsle steps up for the immigrants. The film parallels the political tensions in the chawl with Bhonsle’s dwindling health. It’s a sympathetic portrait of an old, withering man, movingly conveyed by Manoj, who has co-produced the film and seen it through years of rejection.We spoke to Devashish about his inspirations behind Bhonsle, his journey as an independent filmmaker in Mumbai, the city’s fragile equation with outsiders and the themes of alienation and conflict underlining his work.

You’ve been working on this film for a decade. How did the script evolve over the years?

The original impulse to tell this story came from what I had faced as an outsider in Mumbai. It was the time the MNS and the Shiv Sena were practicing their exclusion politics of not wanting Bengalis, Biharis and UPites in Maharashtra. I was researching for Black Friday (2007) and a lot of cops I talked to would not respond to me in Hindi. There was a circular that was passed around asking all official communication to be done in Marathi.

Even the signboards on shops were changed to Marathi. I found it passive-aggressive that someone was going out of their way to make me feel I didn’t belong there, when constitutionally I had the right to practice a trade and reside anywhere in the country.That was one part of it. The other part was that I had left my father alone in Kolkata when I moved to Mumbai. Over the years, I saw him not being able to deal with his life of solitude, much like the self-isolation we are observing now. So that decline I saw of him found its way into the character of Bhonsle.

It’s ironic that the point of contention in the film is called ‘Churchill Chawl’.

While writing the script, I stumbled upon a chawl in Tulsiwadi that had 50% Marathi and 50% immigrants. They were all taxi drivers. What I discovered was that these chawls were originally military barracks erected by the British. They were built for Indian soldiers since they couldn’t put them in the same up-market barracks as the British soldiers. So those roots are not Indian to begin with. Where then do you draw the line between an insider and an outsider? In fact, the character who is trying the hardest to be perceived as an insider and therefore get an election ticket is Vilas (Santosh Juvekar). He is not even a part of the chawl and lives in a taxi. In a physical sense, he’s the most migrant of the lot.

You struggled to find takers before Manoj came on board. How difficult was it to get the film made as you wanted?

I started my career at Yash Raj Films. So I had been at the heart of mainstream cinema before walking away. Subsequently, I had to make short films to prove myself and find my voice. On Bhonsle, I had financiers tell me how to make my film, which I never agreed to. The struggle got easier once I had Manoj on my side. He brought in the producers and protected the film at every step. In the US, big stars like Brad Pitt and George Clooney attach themselves to projects that studios would otherwise not fund. Over here, though, it’s not the same. We need to clone a Manoj. We need a hundred of them right now.

Stray dogs featured prominently in your previous film, Ajji (2017). In Bhonsle too, there are several shots of animals and birds.

I’m open to energies of real spaces and locations. In this film, we had everything from cockroaches to rats to crows to cats to dogs. I did not have an animal wrangler on set except for one dog. It’s a relationship I have created with strays over the years. These animals, in fact, were the true residents of the 200-year-old chawl we shot in. I cannot shoot in these spaces without assimilating them into my frames.

The film looks empathetically at the three main characters. Yet, there’s no attempt to romanticise their lives or the city — which many Bombay films do.I wanted to bring out the inconsequentiality of Bhonsle. Although he is the protagonist, he is of least consequence until he decides to do something about it. It’s a result of the class-driven society we live in. I don’t romanticise the city of Mumbai at all. It is no different from any other financial capital in the world. Everyone from a vada pav seller to the biggest entity in the stock market is an entrepreneur here. I don’t think it should be romanticised, because by doing that we overlook a lot of other inequalities.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devashish Makhija Manoj Bajpayee Ganpat Bhonsle
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp