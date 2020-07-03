STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia, Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt accused of hurting Hindu sentiments

The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A complaint was filed before a court here on Thursday against filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actress Alia Bhatt, who have been accused of "hurting Hindu sentiments" through a poster of their upcoming venture "Sadak 2".

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar, fixed July 08 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The complainant has taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the movie, which is said to be a sequel of 1990s blockbuster Sadak.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh as director after a hiatus of more than two decades.

Besides the directors daughter Alia, the movie also stars his offspring from a previous marriage Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom had played the lead pair in the 1991 release.

