STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol pays tribute to 'most talented coolest choreographer' Saroj Khan with monochromatic picture

The picture shows Kajol kissing the ace choreographer as Khan keeps Kajol's hand in between.

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kajol Devgan on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late choreographer with an endearing throwback picture as she remembered the 'most talented coolest choreographer ever!'

The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actor put out an endearing throwback picture on Instagram as she remembered the late choreographer. The picture shows Kajol kissing the ace choreographer as Khan keeps Kajol's hand in between. The snap captures the love between the two.

Along with the picture, the 'Dilwale' star noted, "RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book ! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language ."

Noting on the time when Khan grew older, the 'Ishq' actor shared that the dancing maestro had the sheer affection for her work. "Even later when she grew older whenever we met, I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work," she added.

Concluding the note, Kajol noted that the legendary choreographer will always be remembered, "Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered" (Along with a red heart emoji)

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs.Her list of credits includes iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71.She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saroj Khan Saroj Khan death Kajol Devgan
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp