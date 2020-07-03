STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Saroj Khan gave industry its rhythm, style, grace of movement: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white photograph of Saroj Khan lovingly hugging the thespian.

Published: 03rd July 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan and Saroj Khan

Amitabh Bachchan and Saroj Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan's mind is filled with "remorse and grief" after learning about the death of Saroj Khan He said that the veteran choreographer gave the Hindi film industry rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance.

"Bachchan" took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white photograph of Saroj Khan lovingly hugging the thespian.

Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away .. And the show moves on .. in remembrance of those that have left us during this time of the times .. day by day they go away .. leaving us all with the happy memories of their presence .. of their immense contribution .. of their life long creativity, captured and documented on celluloid for posterity .. I shall end for the DAY now .. the mind is filled with remorse and grief ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

"Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance," Big B wrote.

He recalled the best compliment he got from her after the release of his film "Don".

"On a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when 'DON' was released she said 'I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song 'khaike paan'.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves!"

Big B said that the words coming from her was "ultimate"

"A legacy has passed away," he said.

The actor remembered those who left "during this time of the times".

"Day by day they go away .. leaving us all with the happy memories of their presence .. of their immense contribution .. of their life long creativity, captured and documented on celluloid for posterity ..I shall end for the DAY now .. the mind is filled with remorse and grief .."

In the previous post Amitabh shared on the photo-sharing website, he wrote: "You rest. You rest well... You rise. You realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. and .... you be informed in this communicative world ..Saroj Khan has died .... and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum."

He recalled that Saroj Khan was a "sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant" to one of the major dance directors of the time.

You rest .. you rest well .. you rise .. you realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. … and .. .. you be informed in this communicative world .. Saroj Khan has died .. .. and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum .. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath’ with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody .. .. and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .. .. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ .. .. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .. Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Big B shared how Saroj Khan worked hard in dancing and how she excelled and attained the podium title of dance director.

"Or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film. Her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care she would call her or him aside and give a rupee coin as a gesture as a pat on the back a 'shagun'.

He recalled how he became a recipient of the coin, which he labels as an achievement.

"Many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin, an immense achievement," he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saroj Khan Saroj Khan death Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp