STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Saroj Khan's last Instagram post was in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

On June 14, shortly after Suhant's death, Khan, an active social media user, had posted to say how much she loved watching the actor in all his film.

Published: 03rd July 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Saroj Khans last Instagram post was interestingly about Sushant Singh Rajput.

On June 14, shortly after Suhant's death, Khan, an active social media user, had posted to say how much she loved watching the actor in all his film. She also expressed shock and sadness over his suicide.

The post is now trending across social media platforms, after Khan's demise in the early hours of Friday.

"I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your LIFE? I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your life. You could have spoken to an elder which could have helped you and would have kept us Happy looking at you. God bless your soul and I don't know what your father and sisters are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I loved you in all your movies and will always love you," Khan wrote in her post addressed to Sushant.

With her post, she had posted a black-and-white picture of Sushant.

Three-time National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest at around 1.30am on Friday. She was 71.

Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 a.m., family sources said. The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. His post mortem report states he committed suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saroj Khan Saroj Khan death Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp