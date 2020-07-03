STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to ace choreographer Saroj Khan

The prolific choreographer passed away after a cardiac arrest early on Friday. She was 71.

Published: 03rd July 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Saroj Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Saroj Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan on Friday mourned the demise of Saroj Khan, saying that the late choreographer was his "first genuine teacher in the film industry".

"My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the 'dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me," Shah Rukh tweeted.

The prolific choreographer passed away after a cardiac arrest early on Friday. She was 71.

Saroj Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19.

The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground.

One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Khan, fondly called 'Masterji' in Bollywood, had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over four decades.

It was in late 1980s when Khan became a household name after choreographing some memorable dances for Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

Lately, Khan has been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in "Manikarnika" last year and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" in 2015. Her last big Bollywood project was directing Madhuri's solo dance track in last year's release, "Kalank".

She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.

