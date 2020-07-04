STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut's team accuses Taapsee Pannu of ganging up on her

Taapsee did not directly respond to the allegations. Rather, she quoted motivational Tony Gaskins to point out that "bitter people" with always find "something negative to say about anything positive"

Published: 04th July 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut (L) and Taapsee Pannu (R)

Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut (L) and Taapsee Pannu (R)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's social media team on Saturday accused Taapsee Pannu of "reaping the fruits of" the former's struggles and "ganging up on her".

Team Kangana made the allegation in a tweet tagging Taapsee.

"Many chaploos outsiders consistently try to derail d movements started by Kangana, dey want to b in movie mafia good books, dey gt movies and awards fr attacking Kangana and dey take part in open harassment f a woman, shame on u @taapsee u reap the fruits f hr struggles bt gang up on hr," the tweet said.

Taapsee did not directly respond to the allegations. Rather, she quoted motivational Tony Gaskins to point out that "bitter people" with always find "something negative to say about anything positive".

"A couple of things have followed in my life, especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it," tweeted the actress.

She also shared a quote by Gaskins that reads: "Bitter people. God loves them and so should we. Pray for them. They will find something negative to say about anything positive. They can't be happy for you because they are disgusted with themselves. Don't become bitter with them, become better and pray for their growth and maturity."

This is not the first time Taapsee has faced heat from Kangana's team. Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had taken a dig at Taapsee calling the actress a "sasti copy" (cheap imitation) of Kangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp