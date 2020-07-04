On 10 years of the documenting of Broota: Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

By Express News Service

With online viewing taking the centrestage in COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) too has put together Rameshwar Broota’s Vision of Interiority, opening a digital entry into Broota’s masterful depiction of the human body and its plight. With this exhibition, the museum is going back to its repository of 10 years and bringing the well-received shows from the past.

The virtual version has approximately 40 artworks, two videos and roughly 10 archival documents displayed on KNMA’s website.



Kiran Nadar, Founder, KNMA talks about the elements that draws a viewer towards the artist’s works: “Broota’s technique is captivating. His trademark style was the ‘scratch’ technique. It’s a style he’s worked with from the 1980s onwards. He spray paints the canvas, then takes a blade and edges out the paint to give it a form. It is a technique which is not used very much and he has mastered it.” According to her, Broota is one of the finest artists of his time.



“I clearly remember my first acquisition for our house in Delhi was a very graphic male nude by Rameshwar Broota. His way of handling monochromatic colours on canvas is distinctive and unique. He communicates everything through the visual feel of his work. His creativity and dedication is commendable and something that can inspire upcoming young artists.”



Art enthusiasts can watch Broota’s early experimental films, his masterful canvases, get a sense of his life and art by going through reviews of his early solo shows, and his retrospective by KNMA in October 2014.