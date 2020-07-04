Peace, love, unity, respect: Indian-American artiste Raja Kumari drops new single

By Express News Service

We could all riff to some peace in all the chaos that is currently rife. Thankfully, Indian-American artiste Raja Kumari has just dropped her single, PEACE from her forthcoming studio album, produced by the label Nas’Mass Appeal India. Given that the Grammynominated Raja Kumari (real name Svetha Yallapragada R Rao) enjoys a mass following online and off, there are no doubts in her fans’ minds that her latest track will be just the musical manna that the world needs. Having collaborated with everyone from Fall Out Boy to Iggy Azalea, the genre-bending rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer has a legion of fans across borders and musical styles.

PEACE is a chill-tempo jam coupled with a medley of banging beats, and lyrics like ‘I got peace all around me, ain’t no drama these days’. With the single, Kumari marries Khari Brown’s layered production with Elvis Brown’s distinctive lyrics. In a statement, Raja Kumari elaborates on her release, “Mentally, I knew I had to reset in order to focus on myself a nd my family, and this song was written as a mantra of positive affirmations for peace in my life.

We shot this video in the middle of quarantine. Although I’m used to having a big crew on set to handle everything from location scouting to glam and makeup, all I had in LA was me and Shawn Thomas (longtime director and collaborator) and the help of my manager and assistant (all socially distanced with masks!). It definitely was a challenge to start from the beginning again, doing all the styling and hair and makeup myself. The video was shot between Antelope Valley and Mt Baldy. Solitude had been a huge theme in the beginning of quarantine and as the world opens up, I wanted to encourage people to look within themselves to find Raja Kumari true inner peace.”

Indian-American Queen of Streaming



