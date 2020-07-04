Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31

By Express News Service

Shakuntala Devi, the biopic starring Vidya Balan as the titular mathematics genius, will be released on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. The Hindi film, helmed and written by Anu Menon, also stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala’s daughter Anupama, as well as Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.

The biographical drama is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The film has dialogues penned by Ishita Moitra.

Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as the ‘human computer’, was a globally renowned mathematician, known for her ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. Shakuntala Devi was one of several Indian films bought by Amazon Prime Video for direct-OTT release after the lockdown was announced.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin and Jyothika’s Pongmagal Vandhal are some of the other films that skipped theatrical release and premiered on the platform.