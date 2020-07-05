STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat Kaur, B-town stars remember their teachers on Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima festival is being celebrated to express gratitude towards one's spiritual teacher. Here's what the celebrities have written on the social media:

Published: 05th July 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan with father Harivansh Rai Bachchan(Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Sunday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur among many others expressed their gratitude towards their teachers and "Gurus".

Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings on Guru Purnima .. and may the blessings of our elders our teachers, ever remain with us.

The megastar also shared a picture of his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Instagram.

He wrote: "Poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path .. without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru.

“कबीरा ते नर अँध है, गुरु को कहते और। हरि रूठे गुरु ठौर है, गुरु रूठे नहीं ठौर॥” ~ गुरुपूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर , चरण स्पर्श ,शत शत नमन , अपने गुरु देव गुरु परम .. परम पूज्य बाबू जी poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path .. कबीरदास जी ने सत्य ही कहा है कि यदि परमात्मा रूठ जाए तो गुरु का आश्रय रहता है परंतु गुरु के उपरांत कोई ठौर नहीं रहता। गुरु के बिना ज्ञान नही - ज्ञान के बिना संस्कृति नही꫰ without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; संस्कृति के बिना संस्कार नही - संस्कार के बिना आचरण नही꫰ without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; आचरण के बिना आदर नही -आदर के बिना मनुष्यता नही꫰ without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru .. गुरु पूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर सबको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !!! आज गुरु पूर्णिमा पर मेरे गुरु जी के चरणों में भी कोटि-कोटि नमन।

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Manoj Bajpayee: On the occasion of GURU PURNIMA I bow down to all my Gurus who shaped me and gave me a clear direction without which I would have been a lost man with no knowledge and purpose!

Subhash Ghai: GURU PURNIMA. The word guru comes from the two Sanskrit words agu'+'ru'. Gu' means ignorance or darkness and 'ru' means the removal of darkness. Gurus are named so because they remove the darkness from our lives by teaching us the right things and showing us the right path.

Kunal Kohli: #GuruPurnima like Eklavya I had gurus who didn't directly teach me but yet taught me everything. Yash Chopra. Guru Dutt. Raj Khosla. Raj Kapoor. Manoj Kumar. Vijay Anand. Subhash Ghai. @MaheshNBhatt @shekharkapur.

Nimrat Kaur: Eternally grateful for all the learnings from my loved ones who continue to inspire,teach by example and bless me with their unending warmth and care day upon day. In awe of the the way this great human pause of life, has been our most prolific teacher and guide.

Randeep Hooda shared a picture with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and wrote: "Enroute the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding #Venice then costar #NaseeruddinShah Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor..like he has had on countless others over decades..for the love of it #GuruPurnima."

Enroute to the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding directed by the great @pagliji at #venicefilmfestival with the then costar #naseeruddinshah @naseeruddin49 Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor, like he has had on countless others .. I followed him like a puppy to so many workshops he has been conduction for free for decades and still does in #NSD #FTII @motleyproductions and at various other places .. for the love of it Naseer bhai #GuruPurnima eternally grateful pic courtesy @dabasparvin . . मेरी पहली मूवी #मोंसूनवेडिंग के वेनिस फ़िल्म फ़ेस्टिवल में हुए प्रेमियर को जाते हुए मेरे उस वक्त के को स्टार #नसीरुद्दीनशाह साब के साथ ।। इस फ़ोटो के वक्त मुझे कोई अंदाज़ा नहीं था की आगे चल कर इनका एक कलाकार के तौर पर मेरे ऊपर कितना गहरा और लम्बा असर होने वाला है, ठीक वैसा ही जैसा अनेक और कलाकारों पर हुआ है। दशकों से मुफ़्त में अपना ज्ञान, प्यार और ऊर्जा बाँट रहे मेरे गुरु को #गुरुपूर्णिमा पर तहे दिल शुक्रिया

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I believe, more than being religious, I'm spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction...When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision... whether it's a living Guru or God/Universe.

Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it's all happening for the best... and only the BEST will unfold. As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience) Happy Gurupurnima to all.

Raveena Tandon: #gurupurnima faith love and blessings always . From my #Sai and my Papa, #ravitandon , my creators who taught me all . Honesty,Humility,Humanity.always gave me the strength to pick myself up collect the pieces and walk again. Forever indebted.

Papon: Love to everyone on Guru Purnima .. my Pranaam to my Gurus, my parents and everyone else who I have learnt to become all that I am today. May the blessings of our elders our teachers, stay with us forever.

Shamita Shetty: Happy Guru Purnima everyone

Dino Morea: Guru Purnima greetings. We learn from our elders, our teachers, our gurus. Respect always

