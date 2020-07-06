STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now watch films for your Phone during COVID-19 pandemic

With everyone confined mostly indoors, and having to depend on the TV and internet for entertainment, energy and net charges are skyrocketing for most.

'Angrezi Medium' poster (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Coming to the rescue is FilMe, a new form of tech which enables filmmakers to take their content to the currently inaccessible audience. It is a completely new set of rights for filmmakers to monetise, and doesn't overlap with prevailing distribution rights. The company has acquired rights to recently released films Angrezi Medium, Love Aaj Kal, and Bala among others.

Three films will be made available to consumers for as little as Rs 49. FilMe is a business cardsized device, which delivers content directly on mobile phones. The Australia-born global company has a patented technology to deliver content on mobile phones using a physical card through a QR code. To deliver content in offline mode, films are embedded on a microchip on the FilMe card and can be viewed on a mobile phone. FilMe is also building an online offering mode.

To consume content on FilMe, you don’t need the Internet, any App download or any subscription. Talking about his new platform, Dr Abhishek Shukla, Founder of FilMe says, “We have developed this technology keeping the end consumer in mind. There is no learning curve and is immediately ready to use.

It’s for those who prefer personal entertainment without the burden of paying for multiple subscriptions of various OTT platforms.

Our target is to bridge the gap of present reach and affordability without affecting any platform’s present operations. The offline mode can actually be called as ‘DVD for smartphones’ as it is a physical form of distribution of films. For the producers and studios, we are confident of delivering additional revenues for their content.”

