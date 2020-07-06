On an average IIC gets 40,000 hits per week: KN Shrivastava on going digital due to COVID-19

Angela Paljor By

The global health crisis has also effected the arts sector with terminations, pay cuts and closures of a few art galleries and museums. Even with Unlock 2.0, people are sceptical to step into cultural spaces as their daily operations cater to large crowds. To keep audiences engaged, art spaces like India International Centre (IIC) tapped into the digital medium. Currently, says KN Shrivastava, Director of IIC, the institution is bracing itself as the demand for virtual visits have ballooned.

How did the lockdown impact IIC financially?

KN Shrivastava, Director, IIC

Undoubtedly, IIC has plunged into a severe financial crisis due to COVID-19. In the lockdown period virtually all its major sources of revenue remained dried-up. After Unlock- I, we have been permitted to start our catering, takeaways and bakery services. This has provided some relief. Assuming that from October onwards, the situation would become near-normal, we have drawn our revenue-generation plan which shall be reviewed fortnightly. We hope the revenues coming from annual subscription fees, catering and hostel, savings due to the implementation of various power and water conservation measures and withdrawing some amount from our reserves, we shall be able to sail through this financial year. Our endeavour is to avoid issuing a salary-cut to our employees.

What does it take to create a digital programme?



IIC has a rich archive of programmes it had organised over the years, both in webcast videos and audio podcasts. Since April 20, 2020, a selection of these talks/discussions and performances, were presented online in the weekly programme calendar that is accessible to IIC members and non-members on www.iicdelhi.nic.in.

Apart from this, video recordings of new programmes, and feature and documentary films not presented before, new online exhibitions; have also been introduced during the lockdown and unlock period when physical programming is not possible. The guiding principles for selecting the programmes to be presented online have been quality of content, subjectwise representation in the selection of programmes, a balanc ed mix of talks, performances and films in a week, and sound and picture quality of video recording / sound quality in audio recording. From July 2020, the Centre will start online Live programmes every Friday at 4:00pm through a webinar platform. Access to the live programmes is open to all and also be live streamed on our YouTube channel.

What has been the response of the online programmes so far?



The response has been very good and encouraging. On an average we get 40,000 hits per week and the numbers are increasing.

What happens when the lockdown is lifted, when we no longer have to make do with the virtual?



When the lockdown is lifted in its entirety, the IIC will resume its monthly programme activities at its premises. If the government’s safety guidelines continue to remain in vogue, IIC shall strictly adhere

to them when organising these programmes. For some programmes, the virtual will continue in terms of live webcasting and webinar to avoid overcrowding.