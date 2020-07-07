STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir team up for a film for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Each of the four selected teams will be assigned a budget to create an original script, striving for ‘creativity, originality and pure storytelling’.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir

(Left to Right) Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir

By Express News Service

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced today that four Indian filmmakers will work with selected Victorian filmmaking teams to mentor and shoot short films on the themes of race, disability, sexuality and gender. The shorts will be compiled into one film titled My Melbourne which will premiere at IFFM 2021 before travelling on the international film circuit. The four filmmakers are Kabir Khan, Rima Das, Onir and Imtiaz Ali.

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “This exciting initiative gives Victorian screen practitioners a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with some of the world’s best filmmakers and also develop relationships with them. I am delighted and thrilled that IFFM has secured four of India’s most diverse voices of independent cinema for these workshops and the creation of four short films on the core values of IFFM – diversity and inclusivity.”

Each of the four selected teams will be assigned a budget to create an original script, striving for ‘creativity, originality and pure storytelling’. Onir will workshop and develop the selected stories and oversee pre-production with the teams via zoom. Once travel restrictions are lifted, the four filmmakers will travel to Melbourne to shoot the films.Kabir Khan shared, “Celebration of our diversity is a dialogue that should be fostered in current times. In the post-pandemic world, being one with each other in a community should be the single most important takeaway. The virus has shown us the futility of everything else. I am excited at the opportunity presented by IFFM and looking forward to the experience.”

Rima Das said, “It’s an honour to receive this invitation.  It’s essential for filmmakers to examine the world around them from the prism of its socio-political context. The short film will allow us to bring in authentic lived-in stories that often get lost in popular culture.”Imtiaz Ali added, “The last few months have been full of life lessons for all of us. Viewing stories of identity in the context of the diverse society that we are all a part of is quintessential for us to chart our path ahead. I am looking forward to meeting a new set of people and understanding their life stories for the screen.”

Onir said, “The role of a filmmaker I believe is to trigger a dialogue. The world we are living in calls for fresh discussions on inclusivity and diversity to reiterate strong value systems for our audiences. I am glad for the opportunity and hope it’s a step in the right direction.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Rima Das Kabir Khan Imtiaz Ali Onir
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp