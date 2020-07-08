STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar court rejects case filed against Bollywood bigwigs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Incidentally, many film personalities, especially those hailing from Bihar, have expressed apprehensions of foul play in the Patna-born actors death and sought a CBI inquiry.

Sushant Singh

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A court here on Wednesday turned down a petition accusing Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar, among others, of abetment to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar dismissed the petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, pointing out that the matter lay outside the courts jurisdiction.

Interestingly, in the petition filed barely three days after the 34 years old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, Ojha had also named among "witnesses" Bollywood stormy petrel Kangana Ranaut who came out with a couple of angry messages blaming nepotism and favouritism in the film industry for the tragedy.

A serial litigant, who has in the recent past come up with petitions against top film and political personalities and even foreign heads of states, few of which went beyond the admission stage, Ojha remained unfazed by the CJMs order.

"I will challenge the CJMs decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice", he told reporters.

These include Shekhar Suman and singer-turned-politician and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance

