Jacqueline Fernandez on how Yoga helps her deal with anxiety

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Throwing light on how yoga helps in keeping the mind healthy, actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday posted a video of herself performing different yoga asanas and giving major fitness motivation to her fans.

The 'Kick' actor took to Instagram to post the video where she is seen acing some of the toughest Yoga moves.

In the video, Jacqueline is seen donning a black coloured yoga pants with a pink and grey coloured sports bra.

The 'Drive' actor penned down a caption explaining how Yoga helped her deal with anxiety issues.

"I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what's even more important.. gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone! Namaste," she wrote in the caption.

Jacqueline is one of the Bollywood actors who keep motivating people to stay fit and perform physical activities like yoga.