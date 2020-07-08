STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Land, myths and hunger reflects in Kerala-based artist Rajeesh Sarovar's work

Kerala-based artist Rajeesh Sarovar says his works are the connecting bridge between the past, present, and future.

Published: 08th July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Uncertain Perceptions by Rajeesh Sarovar

By Express News Service

“This is my first solo show in India, and I couldn’t reach the gallery due to the pandemic. I feel sorry not only for myself, but for the whole world. I hope this crisis will pass too soon,” says Kerala-based artist Rajeesh Sarovar, about his latest solo exhibition on display in the capital city, titled In between soil, Mans and Myth. 

Sarovar says his works are the connecting bridge between the past, present, and future. “This past has reached us as oral and/or written stories and this is what happens in the whole world. I think what changes as we move through the geographical boundaries is only the skin tones, and all the rest is the same.

I give primary importance to the human emotions and his beliefs and the rest is of secondary importance,” he says.  Many of his paintings depict a state of hunger.

“Hunger and thirst are as important as breath. The work The Taste of Last Fruit speaks about the socio-politics of hunger, the difficulty of the working class to ease their hunger. Though they work hard, they do not get enough to stop being hungry,” he concludes.

Till: August 20
At: Gallery 1000A, Lado Sarai

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajeesh Sarovar
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp