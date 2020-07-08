Land, myths and hunger reflects in Kerala-based artist Rajeesh Sarovar's work

By Express News Service

“This is my first solo show in India, and I couldn’t reach the gallery due to the pandemic. I feel sorry not only for myself, but for the whole world. I hope this crisis will pass too soon,” says Kerala-based artist Rajeesh Sarovar, about his latest solo exhibition on display in the capital city, titled In between soil, Mans and Myth.

Sarovar says his works are the connecting bridge between the past, present, and future. “This past has reached us as oral and/or written stories and this is what happens in the whole world. I think what changes as we move through the geographical boundaries is only the skin tones, and all the rest is the same.

I give primary importance to the human emotions and his beliefs and the rest is of secondary importance,” he says. Many of his paintings depict a state of hunger.



“Hunger and thirst are as important as breath. The work The Taste of Last Fruit speaks about the socio-politics of hunger, the difficulty of the working class to ease their hunger. Though they work hard, they do not get enough to stop being hungry,” he concludes.



Till: August 20

At: Gallery 1000A, Lado Sarai