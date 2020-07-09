STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I’m a firm believer in the streaming experience: Prashant Nair

Tryst With Destiny director Prashant Nair talks about the award-winning film starring Ashish Vidyarthi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti and others

Published: 09th July 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

still from the film Tryst With Destiny

still from the film Tryst With Destiny

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Prashant Nair’s Tryst With Destiny picked up the best screenplay award at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. There were no ceremonies, of course, with the Danny Boyle-Judith Godreche-led jury announcing the winners online. “We didn’t get a selfie with Robert De Niro,” Prashant tells us on a call from Spain. “But given the uncertainty looming over the movies, it was a nice ray of hope.”

Produced by Drishyam Films and the French banner Backup Media, Tryst With Destiny is a triptych exploring contemporary inequalities in India. The first story concerns a millionaire who realizes not everything he dreamt of can be bought. The second follows a lower caste couple attempting to build a new life. The third is about a cop upgrading his living conditions for his mistress. The ensemble cast features Ashish Vidyarthi, Victor Banerjee, Lillete Dubey, Viineet Kumar, Palomi Ghosh, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat and others.

Prashant recalls feeling unsettled by the political turmoil in India in 2018. “It looked like some of our founding notions like secularism and freedom of speech were in danger.” Shaken, he started browsing the internet and landed on Jawaharlal Nehru’s August 14, 1947 speech. “I was moved by the promises and ideas that were laid out in that speech. It gave me the idea of cataloguing the journey of our independence. Each character in the film is struggling to take control of their destiny,” the director says, adding that he wanted to work with a broad canvas and “not point fingers or seem preachy”.

Prashant has previously directed the features A Day in Delhi (2013) and Umrika (2015). Last year, he helmed two episodes of the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven. Varied in scope, his work has commented on class, migration, and social mobility in India.  “I am deeply fascinated by the idea of our country as a work in progress. With Tryst, I did not want to make a cynical criticism of the state of affairs. I wanted it to feel like a call to arms, the idea that we can impact the course of our evolution.” The film was shot in Varanasi and Mumbai. Parshant worked with cinematographer Avinash Arun to create a distinct look for each segment. “Every story has an emphasis on colour — saffron, white and green. They were also filmed quite differently. Each narrative is a little provocative and extreme, so the actors had to really push themselves.”

With global distribution circuits in limbo, the film’s theatrical release looks hazy. “We are yet to have a proper world premiere. So our focus right now is on that. I’m also a firm believer in the streaming experience,” says Prashant, who is presently developing a web series on the 1997 Uphaar cinema tragedy in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tryst With Destiny  Prashant Nair
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp