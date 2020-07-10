'Gaata rahe mera dil': Radhika Madan's new post is all about music

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Madan has shared a new picture of herself on social media, which is all about music.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of playing the synthesiser. In the image, she is seen dressed in denim shorts and a yellow top. The actress is seen sitting on a chair playing the musical instrument and has her headphones on.

"Gaata rahe mera dil. (My heart keeps singing)," she captioned the picture, which currently has over 238K likes.

Radhika recently collaborated with singer Jasleen Royal to recreate the Lata Mangeshkar classic "Lag jaa gale".

While Jasleen has lent her voice to the new version, Radhika has tried her hands on the keyboard.

The original song sung by Mangeshkar featured in the 1964 film "Woh Kaun Thi". It was composed by Madan Mohan on lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The song is filmed on Sadhana in the film.

Radhika was last seen in "Angrezi Medium" revolves around a relationship between a single father, played by the late Irrfan Khan, and his daughter