STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Gaata rahe mera dil': Radhika Madan's new post is all about music

Radhika recently collaborated with singer Jasleen Royal to recreate the Lata Mangeshkar classic 'Lag jaa gale'.

Published: 10th July 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan. (Photo| Instagram)

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan. (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Madan has shared a new picture of herself on social media, which is all about music.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of playing the synthesiser. In the image, she is seen dressed in denim shorts and a yellow top. The actress is seen sitting on a chair playing the musical instrument and has her headphones on.

"Gaata rahe mera dil. (My heart keeps singing)," she captioned the picture, which currently has over 238K likes.

Gaata rahe mera dil. .

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

Radhika recently collaborated with singer Jasleen Royal to recreate the Lata Mangeshkar classic "Lag jaa gale".

While Jasleen has lent her voice to the new version, Radhika has tried her hands on the keyboard.

The original song sung by Mangeshkar featured in the 1964 film "Woh Kaun Thi". It was composed by Madan Mohan on lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The song is filmed on Sadhana in the film.

Radhika was last seen in "Angrezi Medium" revolves around a relationship between a single father, played by the late Irrfan Khan, and his daughter

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Radhika Madan
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp