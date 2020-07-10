Music to fund young minds

By Express News Service

To help educate young underprivileged children whose studies are affected due lack of online support at home in the current coronavirus situation, especially those living in rural areas, classical vocalist Pt Iman Das has released a song titled, Anand Karo.

Written, composed, and conceived by Das, Anand Karo signifies the importance of looking forward and celebrating life. The music video with melodious renditions by artistes from across the country was released this Sunday (July 5). “The video was released on various social media platforms.

Through the funds raised by its viewership and also by donation, we intend to educate kids, who due to financial stress, do not have the facility to opt for online classes as physical schools are closed. We hope to raise adequate money so that each child gets the education they need to help them in their future endeavours,” said Pt Iman Das.

The participating artistes include playback singers Dev Negi, Aditi Paul, MD Pallavi, Mridula Varrier, and Iman Chakraborty; classical vocalist Chandana Bala Kalyan; Tabla maestro Rimpa Siva; Kathak maestro Vishal Krishna and mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta.

The funds raised in the process will be donated to NGOs from across India working for distressed children. Some notable partners associated with the mission are Garia Sathi that works for autistic kids, MVF India that works for eradicating child labour, Akshara Foundation that works for child education and Hasiru Dala that works for providing equal rights to child waste pickers and their families.





