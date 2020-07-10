STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

NFDC Cinemas of India to stream select short films for Lockdown Film Festival  

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) is streaming select short films from the recently concluded Lockdown Film Festival Cinemas of India. 

Published: 10th July 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown Film Festival

Lockdown Film Festival

By Express News Service

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) is streaming select short films from the recently concluded Lockdown Film Festival Cinemas of India. The festival, which was organized by Carrot Films, focused on stories of common people dealing with the pandemic and their perspective on the ongoing situation. The winning entries were shortlisted by eminent jury personalities like Aparna Sen, Sharmila Tagore, Nivedita Basu, Gautum Rode, Hiten Tejwani, Ken Ghosh, among others.

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah, who was a member of the jury, said “I enjoyed these films very much. Imaginative, interesting, different from each other, and not letting limitations get in the way. They were a very reassuring experience for me—proof that we may soon make good films regularly rather than occasionally.” Ratna, along with other jury members, went through several films to shortlist the finest twenty. Talking about the shortlisting process, she says, “It was a rather daunting job though, as comparisons became inevitable. We had lively discussions in the jury and most of us wished we could have included more films.”

On the industry support for the festival, joint secretary films (Ministry of I and B), and managing director of NFDC India, Smt. TCA Kalyani says, “These are illustrious artists and they have dedicated their lives and careers to the cinema. Not surprised that they have come forward to support such a unique initiative and hopefully filmmakers would be proud of their contribution in their own journey as filmmakers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NFDC Cinemas Lockdown Film Festival  
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp