By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wishes he could time travel.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself standing on his balcony and is sporting a yellow hoodie.

"If only I could Time Travel," the actor, who rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in "Gully Boy", captioned the image, which currently has over 137K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Earlier, Siddhant on social media shared that he wants the world to reopen and wants coronavirus to go back to "chin chin".

The actor shared his thoughts with a dash of witty rhyming. "Duniya khulja sim sim. Corona wapas ja Chin chin."

The actor will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2". The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

He will also share screen space with actress Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra's next.

The actor had spoken about his upcoming slate of work to IANS.

"I am very excited. I am very excited to present 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and I am excited for people to watch it. I think after this pandemic everything will be all right with this film, which is a family entertainer," Siddhant told IANS.