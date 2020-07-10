STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Siddhant Chaturvedi wishes he could time travel

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself standing on his balcony and is sporting a yellow hoodie.

Published: 10th July 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo| Instagram)

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wishes he could time travel.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself standing on his balcony and is sporting a yellow hoodie.

"If only I could Time Travel," the actor, who rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in "Gully Boy", captioned the image, which currently has over 137K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Earlier, Siddhant on social media shared that he wants the world to reopen and wants coronavirus to go back to "chin chin".

The actor shared his thoughts with a dash of witty rhyming. "Duniya khulja sim sim. Corona wapas ja Chin chin."

The actor will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2". The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

He will also share screen space with actress Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra's next.

The actor had spoken about his upcoming slate of work to IANS.

"I am very excited. I am very excited to present 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and I am excited for people to watch it. I think after this pandemic everything will be all right with this film, which is a family entertainer," Siddhant told IANS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddhant Chaturvedi
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp