28 Indian modernist artworks to be auctioned

28 Indian modernist artworks to be auctioned

Published: 11th July 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tushar Sethi of AstaGuru

By Express News Service

Astaguru's upcoming Modern Indian Art Auction features a total of 50 lots, showcasing iconic works from the portfolio of renowned Indian artists. This online auction encompasses masterstrokes by well-received names such as Amrita Sher-Gil, Rabindranath Tagore, MV Dhurandhar, Prabhakar Barwe, and B Prabha, among others. In a conversation with The Morning Standard, Tushar Sethi, CEO, AstaGuru, reveals that Tyeb Mehta’s expressionist work, Situation, will lead the forthcoming sale.

“Estimated between INR 3.5 – 4.5 crores, this monumental work was painted in 1963 and represents the artist’s early experimentations with form, colour and the human figure.

Twenty-eight works of Modern Indian Art will go under the hammer for the first time,” he says. Sethi talks about logistics and coordinating for the artworks being a challenge during the pandemic as transport directives vary across states.

“In addition, post-production activities such as printing and dispatch of catalogues is also time-consuming in the current point in time. However, our experience and forte of functioning on a digital platform enables us to continually engage with our bidders without compromising security and safety.”

About how buyers are responding to the sales during the pandemic, Sethi says their first-hand experience is limited. “We only recently concluded our first art auction of the year in June, which is our ‘No-Reserve: Modern Indian Art’ edition. However, going by the reaction generated, the sales proposition is conducive.

Among the works under the hammer is Tyeb Mehta’s Situation (1963)

The response has been encouraging, and we are now looking forward to hosting our Modern Indian Art: Main Sale. It is safe to state that the Indian art market has maintained its stability and buyers are inclined towards investing in good quality art,” he says.

At: astaguru.com
On: July 15-16

