Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor, who has now been hospitalised, took to Twitter to announce the news of his illness and requested all 'who have been in close proximity to him' to get themselves tested.

"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" he tweeted on Saturday evening.

Even son Abhishek took to Twitter to announce the news of he and his father getting infected. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," the 44-year-old actor.

He added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been in touch with them and they are complying according to the procedures. Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope clarified that the veteran actor 'is asymptomatic and stable'.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan's wife, actress Jaya Bachchan tested negative. Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya, also tested negative.

Amitabh was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. His upcoming films are "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra".

The actor had been hospitalised last October for a long standing liver-ailment. He had was infected with Hepatitis-B and had been struggling with various ailments after his accident on the sets of the 1983 movie 'Coolie'.

He was also diagnosed with a muscle dysfunctional disorder where a person finds difficulty in doing basic work. Though he had recovered, doctors said that it may relapse.

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues and fans. Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with Amitabh in 'Badla' and Abhishek in 'Manmarziyaan', wrote on social media: "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!"

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: "Get well soon sir."

"Get well soon Abhishek ! Prayers and wishing a speedy recovery !' wrote Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan.

"Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man," wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh on Abhishek's tweet.

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited. Inputs have been taken from IANS)