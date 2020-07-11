STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for helping on-duty personnel amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai Police thanked filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his initiative to help on-duty personnel amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty (Photo | Rohit Shetty Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has thanked filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his initiative to help on-duty personnel amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We thank Mr #RohitShetty, who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the #COVID19 pandemic. Mr. Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel #TakingOnCorona on the streets of Mumbai," tweeted CP Mumbai Police on Saturday.

This is not the first time the filmmaker, known for his cop drama universe, is trying to help the police. In April this year, soon after the nationwide lockdown began, Shetty had arranged for rest, shower and clothes changing facility along with breakfast and dinner in eight hotels across the city for on-duty police officials.

On Friday, Shetty's name started trending on Twitter after netizens learnt that the car carrying Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey had overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain. Shetty is one Bollywood director who is known for his fascination with stunts using cars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Police Rohit Shetty
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp