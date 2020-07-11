STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

NYIFF to screen 40 films, documentaries at virtual edition amid coronavirus pandemic

The digital movie gala will stream over 40 feature films, shorts and documentaries from the Indian subcontinent

Published: 11th July 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

New York Indian Film Festival

By PTI

NEW YORK: The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) is going virtual for its 20th edition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital movie gala will stream over 40 feature films, shorts and documentaries from the Indian subcontinent, including Vibha Bakshi's National Award-winning project 'Son Rise' and Tanuja Chandra's documentary 'Aunty Sudha, Aunty Radha'.

The festival, which is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 2, will screen feature and non-feature projects in various Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Ladakhi, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali and Tamil.

The festival, usually held around April-May every year in Manhattan, was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We were disappointed to postpone this year's New York Indian Film Festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But we are thrilled to bring the virtual edition of the festival with the same films we had selected for NYIFF 2020," NYIFF festival director Aseem Chhabra said in a statement.

Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC), the leading cultural organisation that presents the festival, said the virtual edition will enable audiences not just in New York but across North America to view films, some of which will also have a global reach.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of theaters but we believe that in such trying times arts, including films are even more important for the community's well-being. So, this year we have decided to bring the films directly into your living rooms." IAAC Vice Chairman Rakesh Kaul said.

The festival will open with Geetha J's Malayalam film "Run Kalyani", a drama cantered around the protagonist Kalyani, a young woman who works as a cook while also taking care of her ailing aunt.

The closing film will be Geethu Mohandas' "Moothon", a story about love and loss that travels from serene, untouched beaches of Lakshdweep to the hustle-bustle of the streets of Mumbai.

Produced by Anurag Kashyap, "Moothon" had premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Bakshi's "Son Rise", which won the National Award for Best non feature film in 2019, will be among the two centerpieces that the festival will host this year.

NYIFF said in a press release that Son Rise is a "powerful documentary that explores how patriarchy is so deep rooted in parts of India, especially in the state of Haryana."

UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was the guest of honour at the premiere of "Son Rise" in Mumbai last year.

Mlambo-Ngcuka had said at the premiere that "the beautiful thing about the arts is that it reflects our thoughts, it changes our minds, it demonstrates our foolishness, it brings tears to our eyes, but it (also) leaves us with a profound opportunity to reflect."

The second centerpiece is director Tanuja Chandra's documentary 'Aunty Sudha, Aunty Radha' which explores the lives of her two paternal aunts - sisters and widows, who live together in an ancestral house in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

A conversation session is being planned with acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose films "Bhonsle", "Aligarh", "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Chittagong" have previously been screened at the festival.

The NYIFF is the oldest Indian film event in North America.

Over the years, the festival has held New York premieres of a wide range of films, many of them critically-acclaimed, including "Monsoon Wedding", "The Namesake", "Slumdog Millionaire", "Shahid", "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and "Gangs of Wasseypur".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New York Indian Film Festival NYIFF virtual edition
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp