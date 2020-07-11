STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Tabu, Ishaan Khatter share a kiss in 'A Suitable Boy' teaser

Ishaan Khatter is seen sharing a kiss with Tabu in the teaser of 'A Suitable Boy' that the budding star has posted on social media.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'A Suitable Boy'.

A still from 'A Suitable Boy'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ishaan Khatter is seen sharing a kiss with Tabu in the teaser of "A Suitable Boy" that the budding star has posted on social media.

The Mira Nair show, adapted from Vikram Seth's much-feted novel of the same name, casts Ishaan as Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor). Maan develops an attraction for the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu).

"A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer," Ishaan captioned the video.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Ishaan said: "'A Suitable Boy' has been an enriching experience and I'm ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I've read and portraying him on screen has been a delight."

Other than "A Suitable Boy", Ishaan also has the romantic action thriller "Khaali Peeli" in the pipeline. The film co-stars Ananya Panday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
A Suitable Boy A Suitable Boy teaser Ishaan Khatter Tabu
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp