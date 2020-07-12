STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows sealed, 30 staff members undergo COVID-19 test

By ANI

MUMBAI: After megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with some of his family members tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed all four bungalows of the Bachchan's family.

Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa, all four bungalows have been sealed after sanitization, and 30 staff members working at the premises have been tested for COVID-19. However, their results are awaited, said the BMC.

The BMC officials have put a banner outside 'Jalsa' to define it as a containment zone after the 'Sholay' actor and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday evening.

READ| Saw video of Amitabh Bachchan thanking Nanavati Medics? Fact check, that's months old

Big B shared the news himself on his Twitter handle on Saturday. The 77-year-old actor has been admitted to the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter.

The 'Don' actor is reported to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday confirmed that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, too, have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have tested negative, as per Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K westward, BMC.

The news prompted an immediate wave of support from the entertainment industry.

Scores of celebrities from all the quarters, as well as a bevy of admirers, have poured in tons of messages wishing the family a speedy recovery.

