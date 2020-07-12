COVID-19: Amitabh, Abhishek 'feeling better', BMC disinfects actors' house in Juhu

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swooped into action to begin contact tracing.

The BMC team has also disinfected the 'Jalsa' bungalow, which is Bachchan's residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

“Our BMC team has gone to the Bachchan’s family residence 'Jalsa' for contact tracing of all those people who were in close vicinity of the Bachchan family in the last few days. We will also conduct a sanitisation drive of their house. Other members of the family have been asked to stay in isolation for the next few days,” said a BMC official.

Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, another official said.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya’s swab test result came negative.

“Both the Sr and Jr Bachchan have a mild symptom and asymptomatic patients so they will soon recover. They are admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai suburb,” said a BMC official requesting anonymity.

During the lockdown period, Amitabh Bachchan had shot for several projects at his residence.

He shot the short film ‘Family’ along with Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor and other people in April while in June, he completed the promo shoot of of Kaun Banega Crorepati's season 12.

Both of them are "feeling better" as they get treated for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at the hospital, said on Sunday.

The father-son duo on Saturday posted on Twitter that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and are in the hospital's isolation ward.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted.

Soon after his father's tweet, Abhishek, 44, wrote on social media that both of them had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm.

On Sunday, Ansari said both the actors are "stable".

"Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable," Ansari told PTI.

In his tweet on Saturday night, Abhishek said the family was in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and were complying with the authorities.

Meanwhile, the BMC team has also sealed Bollywood actress Rekha’s ‘Sea Spring’ bungalow at Bandra after security personnel were tested positive for the virus.

BMC has since pasted a notice outside her house and declaring it as a contaminated zone.

The infected security guard has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Earlier, seven people who were working at Aamir Khan’s residence also reported to have tested positive for the infection.

