STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19: Amitabh, Abhishek 'feeling better', BMC disinfects actors' house in Juhu

During the lockdown period, Amitabh Bachchan had shot for several projects at his residence, including short film 'Family' and promo shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati's twelfth season.

Published: 12th July 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh (L) and Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh (L) and Abhishek Bachchan (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swooped into action to begin contact tracing.

The BMC team has also disinfected the 'Jalsa' bungalow, which is Bachchan's residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

“Our BMC team has gone to the Bachchan’s family residence 'Jalsa' for contact tracing of all those people who were in close vicinity of the Bachchan family in the last few days. We will also conduct a sanitisation drive of their house. Other members of the family have been asked to stay in isolation for the next few days,” said a BMC official.

Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, another official said.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya’s swab test result came negative.  

“Both the Sr and Jr Bachchan have a mild symptom and asymptomatic patients so they will soon recover. They are admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai suburb,” said a BMC official requesting anonymity.

During the lockdown period, Amitabh Bachchan had shot for several projects at his residence.

He shot the short film ‘Family’ along with Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor and other people in April while in June, he completed the promo shoot of of Kaun Banega Crorepati's season 12.

Both of them are "feeling better" as they get treated for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at the hospital, said on Sunday.

The father-son duo on Saturday posted on Twitter that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and are in the hospital's isolation ward.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted.

Soon after his father's tweet, Abhishek, 44, wrote on social media that both of them had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm.

On Sunday, Ansari said both the actors are "stable".

"Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable," Ansari told PTI.

In his tweet on Saturday night, Abhishek said the family was in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and were complying with the authorities.

Meanwhile, the BMC team has also sealed Bollywood actress Rekha’s ‘Sea Spring’ bungalow at Bandra after security personnel were tested positive for the virus.

BMC has since pasted a notice outside her house and declaring it as a contaminated zone.

The infected security guard has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Earlier, seven people who were working at Aamir Khan’s residence also reported to have tested positive for the infection.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan COVID 19 Coronavirus BMC
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp