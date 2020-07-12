STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhuri Dixit recalls working with late Saroj Khan in 'Devdas'

Madhuri penned a lengthy post, expressing her love for Saroj Khan and remembering how the late artiste made her groove to 'Maar Daala'.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:38 PM

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) with veteran choreographer Saroj Khan

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) with veteran choreographer Saroj Khan (Photo | Madhuri Dixit Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the completion of 18 years of "Devdas", actress Madhuri Dixit Nene recalled how late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan gave one of the finest dance performances of her career.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri penned a lengthy post, expressing her love for Saroj Khan and remembering how the late artiste made her groove to "Maar Daala".

"Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas, I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film to Saroj ji."

"Shooting any song with Saroj ji was as great as ever. 'Devdas' was a very special film, as all the songs in this film were very grand. I had never done a song like this with her. We did a lot of Indian songs, but not such classical dance and Saroj ji was a semi-classical dancer. She used to say, 'It's a little Kathak style, take care'. She is not with us today, but these are the things that I will always remember," Madhuri wrote.

Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film - Saroj ji. सरोज जी के साथ किसी भी गाने को शूट करना हमेशा की तरह शानदार अनुभव होता था। देवदास बहुत ही स्पेशल फिल्म थी, क्योकि इस फिल्म के सारे गाने बहुत ही ग्रैंड थे। मैंने कभी उनके साथ इस तरह का गाना नहीं किया था। हमने बहुत सारे इंडियन गाने किये थे, लेकिन इस तरह का क्लासिकल डांस नहीं और सरोज जी सेमी क्लासिकल डांसर थी। वो कहती थी," ये जरा कत्थक स्टाइल है, संभाल लेना "। आज वो हमारे साथ नहीं हैं , पर ये वो बातें है जो मुझे हमेशा याद रहेंगी। देवदास के सारे गानों पर हमने बहुत मेहनत कि थी। हम सारी रात शूट किया करते थे, शाम 7 बजे से लेकर सुबह होने तक। जब भी मैंने सरोज जी के साथ काम किया, हमने कभी नहीं सोचा की स्टेप्स कितने आसान हो सकते है, पर हमेशा इस बात पर जोर रहा की हम इसे कितना कठिन कर सकते है। "मार डाला" में भी ऐसे कितने क्षण है, जो काफी कठिन थे ऐसा ही एक स्टेप था जहाँ मुझे अपने घुटने पर घूमना था और नीचे झुककर 'मार डाला' स्टेप करना था। पर जब भी मैं अपने घुटने पर घूमती थी, मैं फिसल जाती थी,पर हम बहुत ही निश्चित थे कि हम ऐसे ही इस मूवमेंट को करना चाहते हैं। इस गाने को लेकर हम काफी उत्साहित थे जिस तरह सरोज जी ने 'मार डाला' को चित्रित किया, बहुत ही सुन्दर है। इस गाने में ऐसे काफी सारे मूवमेंट्स हैं जो काफी कठिन हैं, एक शॉट ऐसा है जहाँ  'मार डाला' चार पांच तरीको से कहा जाता है| सरोज जी ने आईडिया निकाला कि इसे मूवमेंट्स में करने के जगह क्यों न हम चेहरे से अभिव्यक्त करें? एक 'मार डाला' जैसे आश्चर्य, एक जैसे उदास 'मार डाला', फिर एक वैसा जैसे मुझे पता है कि तुम मुझसे प्यार नहीं करते पर मैं करती हूँ इस तरह से इस गाने में हमनें काफी बार 'मार डाला' की अलग अलग अभिव्यक्ति दिखाई। इस गाने में सुंदरता है, पीड़ा है, खुशी है, इसमें वो सारे भाव हैं जो चंद्रमुखी ने महसूस किये हैं, और सरोज जी ने वो सारे भाव बहुत ही सुंदरता से चित्रित किये मुझे आज भी याद है जब शूट पैकउप हुआ, सरोज जी के चेहरे पर एक अलग ही मुस्कान थी, वो काफी खुश थी मेरी परफॉरमेंस से|

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

She also shared how Saroj Khan stressed on creating difficult steps.

"We worked very hard on all songs of 'Devdas'. We used to shoot all night, from 7 in the evening till morning. Whenever I worked with Saroj ji, we never thought how easy the steps can be, but always stressed how hard we can make it," Madhuri said.

"There are also such moments, which were very difficult, there was one such step where I had to rotate on my knee. But I always used to slip while practising that. We were very excited about this song," she added.

Madhuri concluded the post by stating that she can still recall that smile on Saroj Khan's face who was happy with the performance of the actress after the shoot was finished.

Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3.

