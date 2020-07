By Express News Service

The trailer for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy has been released. To be out on BBC One, the series is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel.

It follows Lata, a young girl in post-independence India and the efforts of her family to get her married. The six-part series stars Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Vijay Varma, Vivaan Shah and others. The first episode is primed to be aired on BBC One on July 26 2020.